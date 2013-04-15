COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
The Mettler Toledo SevenExcellence benchtop electrochemistry meters provide “a revolutionary way to manage electrochemical analyses,” the company says. The devices are designed for precise measurements of pH, conductivity, ion concentration, and oxidation-reduction potential. They come in five different preconfigured models, each of which can be expanded modularly to add further measurement parameters. A special electrode arm design reduces risk of spillage of samples or damage to the instruments’ sensors. The instruments feature convenient touch-screen operation, menu guidance in 10 languages, and large, easy-to-read color displays.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter