COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
The Perseus STA 449 F1 and F3 devices introduced by Netzsch represent a new class of hyphenated instrument. Each is a combination of Netzsch and Bruker Optics devices. The Netzsch instruments used in the combinations are the STA 449 F1 and F3 Jupiter TGA/DSCs (thermogravimetric analyzers and differential scanning calorimeters). And the Bruker Optics instrument used is the Alpha FT-IR spectrometer. The Perseus hyphenated instruments are designed for evolved gas analysis, a technique for characterizing the thermal behavior of organic and inorganic solids or liquids. Applications include studies of decomposition, solid-gas reactions, compositional analysis, and evaporation and outgassing.
