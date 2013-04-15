COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
Spectro Analytical Instruments, an Ametek company, introduced Spectroscout, a portable energy-dispersive X-ray fluorescence analyzer that “enables rapid, laboratory-class elemental analysis of environmental and geological samples, even in remote locations,” the company says. The instrument weighs less than 27 lb and can be carried with a shoulder strap. Applications include on-site analysis of trace elements in rocks and soils, precious-metal alloy analysis, environmental monitoring, and geochemical research. Spectroscout can accurately determine trace to major concentrations of light to heavy elements, typically with 10- to 15-minute turnaround.
