COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Dionex UltiMate 3000 Biocompatible Rapid Separation (BioRS) LC system this year. The system is designed to combine the performance advantages of ultra-high-performance LC (UHPLC) with the corrosion-resistant flow path needed to support protein, peptide, and nucleic acid separations, which often require harsh solvents. Potential applications include research on biotherapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies. The system’s flow path is made of corrosion-resistant materials, which help extend the life of biocolumns, even under high-salt or extreme-pH conditions. The instrument is engineered to operate safely and reliably at relatively high pressures and fast flow rates. New chromatographic columns that are available for the UltiMate 3000 system are optimized for separations of monoclonal antibodies, nucleic acids, glycans, and other biomolecules.
