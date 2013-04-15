COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
WITeclaunched StrobeLock, a time-correlated single-photon counting measurement instrument. StrobeLock facilitates the acquisition of additional contrast information hidden in fluorescence or luminescence signals for fluorescence lifetime imaging and time-resolved luminescence microscopy applications. The instrument, developed for advanced materials research, includes a pulsed excitation laser system combined with a time-correlated single-photon counting detector. “Microscope configurations, types of lasers and detectors, and applied frequencies are highly adjustable according to the user’s requirements,” WITec says.
