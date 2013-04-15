COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
Also at this year’s Pittcon, Waters and Dow Chemical announced a collaborative initiative in advanced polymer analysis that has resulted in a new class of analytical instrument for polymer molecular weight analysis—the Waters Acquity Advanced Polymer Chromatography (APC) System, an update of the venerable gel-permeation chromatograph (GPC). The APC system yields “improved molecular weight information about polymeric species faster than ever before,” Waters says, and it lowers analysis cost by reducing solvent consumption. It “delivers dramatically improved polymer peak resolution, particularly for low-molecular-weight polymers and oligomers, up to 20 times faster than traditional GPC.” The instrument features a low-noise refractive index detector, precise flow delivery, and a new column technology that offers high stability and fast separations.
