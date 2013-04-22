Solvay Plans German Surfactants Plant

Solvay plans to build a specialty surfactants plant in Genthin, near Berlin, to supply its customers in Central and Eastern Europe. The plant will produce surfactants for the firm’s home, personal care, and industrial customers. The facility is scheduled to open in early 2014 and create 30 new jobs. The investment follows Solvay’s announcement last September that it will acquire a controlling stake in Sunshield Chemicals, an Indian surfactants producer.
