Sulfide Signal In Sight

Credit: \ \ \ \ \ Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA \ \ \ \ \ In this confocal microscopy image, live human umbilical cord cells glow green as Chang’s probe detects H 2 S inside them.

Infamous for being the source of rotten-egg stench, hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) has a rather complicated place in biology. The human body makes it. It is both poisonous—linked to diseases such as type 1 diabetes—and beneficial to activities such as immune signaling. Researchers would like to know more about how H 2 S is made and how it exerts its effects, but they have lacked tools to noninvasively monitor the compound in living beings.

Enter Christopher J. Chang’s team at the University of California, Berkeley, which has developed molecules to track H 2 S in live cells (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1302193110).

Chang’s lab first reported fluorescent probes for H 2 S two years ago. The probes selectively light up in the presence of H 2 S because they contain an aryl azide group that only H 2 S can reduce to a fluorescent product. Those probes, however, weren’t sensitive enough to detect biologically relevant levels of H 2 S.

To fix that, Chang lab members Vivian S. Lin and Alexander R. Lippert made two improvements. They increased the probes’ sensitivity by adding a second aryl azide group. They also added two acetoxymethyl ester groups, which are lipophilic and help the probe enter cells. Once inside, the groups get cleaved by esterases, rendering the probe incapable of leaving. The probes accumulate inside cells, further boosting sensitivity.

With the improved probes, the team followed H 2 S production in cells from umbilical cords. They found evidence to back a hunch held by members of several other labs—H 2 S production depends on a signal from hydrogen peroxide. That’s a fascinating relationship, Chang says, because H 2 O 2 is an oxidant and H 2 S is a reductant. The biochemistry linking those chemical opposites is far from clear, so “it’s going to be exciting to learn more about that cross talk,” he says.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime