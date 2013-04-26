Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Bisphenol A Delisted In California

Litigation: A state court orders BPA to be removed from list of reproductive toxicants

by Britt E. Erickson
April 26, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

California must remove bisphenol A (BPA) from its list of chemicals known to cause reproductive toxicity until an industry-led lawsuit challenging the listing is resolved, a California superior court ruled on April 19.

California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment proposed listing BPA as a reproductive toxicant under the state’s Proposition 65 in January and followed through with the listing earlier this month. Proposition 65 is a list of chemicals that are known to cause cancer, birth defects, or reproductive harm.

The American Chemistry Council filed a lawsuit in March on behalf of the chemical industry in an attempt to stop the agency from listing BPA as a reproductive toxicant. The industry group claims that there is not enough evidence that BPA is harmful to humans.

“We do not believe there is a scientific basis for including BPA on the Proposition 65 list, and we look forward to our case being heard on the merits sometime this summer,” says Steven G. Hentges, head of ACC’s Polycarbonate/BPA Global Group.

California decided to list BPA as a reproductive toxicant on the basis of a 2008 report by the National Toxicology Program that linked exposure to high levels of the plastics chemical to developmental problems in laboratory animals. A panel of independent experts reviewed the same study in 2009 but voted at the time not to add BPA to Proposition 65 because of the lack of evidence that it causes developmental defects in humans.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court finds flaws in rule on phthalates in children’s products
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bisphenol A goes back on California list
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BPA Returned To California List

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE