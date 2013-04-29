Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Nanoparticle-Based Method Rapidly Detects Fungal Blood Infection

Using magnetic resonance, technique spots life-threatening Candida fungi in less than three hours

by Lauren K. Wolf
April 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: John Chomitz/T2 Biosystems
With T2 Biosystems’ planned test for candidemia fungal infection, a hospital technician may one day be able to test a person’s blood by snapping a specimen into a cartridge like this one, which contains buffer, reagents, and DNA-coated nanoparticles, and then placing the assembly into a benchtop magnetic resonance detector.
A plastic device with a blood sampling test tube clipped into one end is held by gloved hands.
Credit: John Chomitz/T2 Biosystems
With T2 Biosystems’ planned test for candidemia fungal infection, a hospital technician may one day be able to test a person’s blood by snapping a specimen into a cartridge like this one, which contains buffer, reagents, and DNA-coated nanoparticles, and then placing the assembly into a benchtop magnetic resonance detector.

When Candida fungi get into a person’s bloodstream, typically during a hospital stay, the resulting infection, called candidemia, is deadly 40% of the time. Diagnosing the infection, which affects 1 out of 10,000 people in the U.S., can take up to five days, delaying treatment. A team of researchers has now developed a nanoparticle-based technique that detects Candida in blood samples in less than three hours (Sci. Transl. Med., DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.3005377). Key to the method’s success are magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles coated in Candida DNA fragments and a benchtop magnetic resonance detector, says team leader Thomas J. Lowery of T2 Biosystems, in Lexington, Mass. If fungi are present in a blood sample, their DNA will bind to the nanoparticles. The particles then cluster, which is noted by the magnetic resonance detector. With their protocol, the researchers can find as few as one Candida cell in a milliliter of sample. The scientists hope to conduct a clinical trial soon and have a test kit (shown) on the market next year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The first infection diagnostic emerges from Carb-X
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diagnostic chip corrals bacteria with sound
DNA Assay Predicts Cancer Relapse﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE