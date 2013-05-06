Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Agilent Invests In Synthetic Bio Firm

by Ann M. Thayer
May 6, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 18
Agilent Technologies has invested $21 million and gained an equity stake in Gen9, a Cambridge, Mass.-based synthetic biology company. Gen9 will use the money to advance product development and expand its infrastructure for commercial-scale gene synthesis. Gen9 will also gain access to Agilent’s oligonucleotide library synthesis technology for making DNA libraries and pathway constructs. Researchers from MIT, Harvard Medical School, and Stanford University founded Gen9 in 2009.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

