Lonza Will Shutter Irish Biocides Plant

Lonza will shut its Swords, Ireland, site, which makes biocides for products such as marine antifouling paints and metalworking fluids, in June. The move will result in the loss of 32 staffers and 11 contractors. The site is a legacy of Lonza’s 2011 acquisition of Arch Chemicals. It “has experienced low capacity utilization for some time with no foreseeable change to this trend,” Lonza says. The firm will transfer products made in Swords to plants in Rochester, N.Y., and Suzhou, China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter