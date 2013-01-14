BASF To Increase Hexanediol Capacity

BASF will increase production capacity for the chemical intermediate 1,6-hexanediol (HDO) at its facilities in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Freeport, Texas, by about 20% to more than 50,000 metric tons per year by 2014. The expansion program is set to cost roughly $40 million. It will involve the implementation of various infrastructure projects and the optimization of production processes and logistics. HDO is used to produce industrial coatings, polyurethanes, adhesives, cosmetics, and other products.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter