Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Charged Boron Nitride Binds CO2

Computational study predicts that BN nanomaterials have electrically switchable carbon-capture properties

by Craig Bettenhausen
May 27, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

CAPTURE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted From JACS
Only when electrically charged, boron nitride nanosheets and nanotubes bind carbon dioxide.
Schematic showing carbon dioxide absorbing and desorbing from a boron nitride lattice in response to addition of electrons to the lattice.
Credit: Adapted From JACS
Only when electrically charged, boron nitride nanosheets and nanotubes bind carbon dioxide.

Industrial processes for CO2 capture use aqueous amine solutions or ammonia. But both of those methods are energy intensive and plagued with technical challenges including equipment corrosion. In search of alternatives, Aijun Du of Queensland University of Technology, in Australia, and coworkers examined the affinity of CO2 for BN nanosheets and nanotubes using density functional theory calculations. They found that injecting electrons into the BN materials causes CO2 to bind tightly and selectively. When the group removed the charge, CO2 was spontaneously released (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ja400243r). The injected electrons populate p-like orbitals located on the boron atoms, imparting a Lewis base character that attracts CO2, a Lewis acid. The switchable materials could be made into capacitors and used on smokestacks as reusable CO2-scrubbing cartridges, the team says, or used to separate mixtures produced in natural gas processing or biomass gasification.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE