SNF Picks Russia For Polyacrylamide

SNF, a French producer of water-soluble polymers, will build acrylamide and polyacrylamide plants at Lukoil’s petrochemical site in Saratovorgsintez, Russia. Planned capacities are 50,000 metric tons per year for acrylamide and 30,000 metric tons per year for polyacrylamide. The plants are expected to open in the first quarter of 2016 and could be expanded later. Lukoil already produces acrylonitrile, a raw material for acrylamide, and says it may use the polyacrylamide in enhanced oil recovery.
