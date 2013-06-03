Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Brain Self-Soothes With Inhibitory Protein

Researchers identify elusive molecule, diazepam binding inhibitor, which behaves like the antianxiety drug valium and regulates the brain’s electrical activity

by Lauren K. Wolf
June 3, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Ever since scientists learned in the 1970s that the anxiety medication Valium calms the brain by binding to specific protein receptors there, they’ve suspected the cognitive organ of making its own Valium-like compound to regulate nerve cell activity. More than 30 years later, John R. Huguenard of Stanford University School of Medicine and colleagues have pinpointed the naturally synthesized molecule (Neuron 2013, DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2013.04.026). Dubbed diazepam binding inhibitor (DBI), the small protein—or a peptide fragment thereof—sticks to the same receptor on nerve cells as does Valium, sending a signal to quiet the brain. The team confirmed that DBI causes Valium-like effects by measuring electrical activity in the neurons of mice engineered to lack the gene for DBI. These rodents had a higher risk of strong epileptic seizures than did normal mice. When the researchers added DBI back to a region of the brain called the thalamus, the mice became less prone to seizure. “Our brains are all capable of normal function and, with the wrong electrical stimulus, of seizures,” Huguenard says. The team thinks that when electrical activity in the brain’s thalamus gets too intense, nerve cells in that region secrete DBI to calm the ruckus and keep things working evenly.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ApoE worsens neurodegeneration caused by aggregating tau proteins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Understanding ‘chemo brain’
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Helping Brains Relieve Anxiety

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE