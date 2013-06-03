Evonik Opens R&D Hub For Composites

Evonik Industries has opened an R&D center it calls the Composites Project House to develop lightweight composite materials for vehicles, aircraft, and renewable energy equipment. The center is based primarily in Marl, Germany, with a branch in Darmstadt, Germany. The market for lightweight composites is growing by a double-digit percentage annually, Evonik says. The firm’s project houses typically draw on R&D expertise from businesses across the company.
