Biological Chemistry

Molecular Beacons Resist Degradation

Modified enzyme- and reaction-detecting agents form micelles for protection

by Stu Borman
June 10, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 23
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
Spherical micelles protect delicate fluorophore-quencher links. Condition changes open the micelles, activating the beacons as enzyme- or reaction-detection agents.
Molecular beacons are biological detection agents that fluoresce in the presence of specific reactions or enzymes. In the beacons, a fluorophore is linked to a fluorescence-quenching group. When a specific reaction or enzyme breaks the link, the beacon fluoresces. But beacons often break up prematurely, causing false-positive indications. Honggang Cui and coworkers at Johns Hopkins University have devised a potential fix. They add a peptide that makes beacons amphiphilic, inducing them to assemble into spherical micelles with the links inside, where they can’t be broken unintentionally (ACS Nano 2013, DOI: 10.1021/nn400218a). In the presence of pH or dilution changes, such as those that occur in tumors or other sites where detection is needed, the micelles break up and the beacons become active. Cui and coworkers demonstrate the technology by using beacons to detect and quantify the lysosomal enzyme cathepsin B, which plays a key role in tumor growth. They now plan to further refine the micelle dissociation process and incorporate nonfluorescent probes that will enable the beacons to work in deep tissue, where fluorescence can’t be detected.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

