AstraZeneca Picks Cambridge For New Headquarters

AstraZeneca will spend $515 million to build a new headquarters and global R&D hub at England’s Cambridge Biomedical Campus. The company plans to house 2,000 staffers there by 2016, including many of the 1,600 scientists now at its Alderley Park, England, labs. It plans to position small-molecule and biologics R&D activities together at the site. The campus is already host to a number of important pharmaceutical organizations. “Our people will be able to rub shoulders with some of the world’s best scientists and clinicians carrying out some of the world’s leading research,” says AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot.
