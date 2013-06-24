Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Supermarket Produce Tracks Time

Harvested fruits and vegetables retain their cellular circadian clocks to cue production of nutritional and defensive compounds

by Sarah Everts
June 24, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 25
[+]Enlarge
Illustration of 4-Methylsulfinylbutyl glucosinolate structure
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Goodspeed et al.
Produce and herbivore
Credit: Goodspeed et al.

Cabbage, spinach, sweet potatoes, carrots, and other types of produce can respond to the rise and fall of the sun for up to a week after harvest. The ability to track time through cellular circadian clocks has profound implications for the nutritional value of produce and its ability to withstand herbivores, notes a team of plant biochemists led by Janet Braam of Rice University (Curr. Biol. 2013, DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2013.05.034). The change in light that occurs at sunrise cues plant cells to produce useful phytochemicals. These compounds, including 4-methylsulfinylbutyl glucosinolate, are produced at dawn to deter foraging by insect herbivores that normally feed at that time. Produce stored or transported in constant dark or light conditions may not generate enough of the protective compounds, making “the crop more susceptible to herbivory,” the team notes. Furthermore, continued production of 4-methylsulfinylbutyl glucosinolate is desirable because the compound has anticancer properties. The produce industry may want to synchronize light levels with the sun’s 24-hour cycle to improve the lifetime and nutritional value of produce, the researchers suggest.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

