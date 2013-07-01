Sanofi U.K. Site To Become Science Park

Sanofi has ceased production at its 108-acre pharmaceutical production complex in Dagenham, in East London. The move is in line with the firm’s strategy to reduce manufacturing costs and optimize R&D. Sanofi has secured permission to turn the site into a business, retail, and science center called Business-East Science & Technology Park. Sanofi forecasts that the repurposing will lead to about 2,000 new jobs during the next five years, most of them science-related. Sanofi had manufactured pharmaceuticals at the site since 1934 and until recently employed about 450 people there.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter