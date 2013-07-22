Europe To Ban Fipronil Pesticide To Protect Bees

The European Union will move ahead with a proposal to restrict the pesticide fipronil in Europe because of concerns that the chemical is harming honeybees. During a committee meeting last week, 23 EU member countries voted in favor of the restrictions, two voted against them, and three abstained. Under the restrictions, fipronil will be prohibited from being used to treat seeds, except those sown in greenhouses. The European Commission is expected to adopt the measures in the coming weeks. Once adopted, the restrictions will become effective on Jan. 1, 2014, and seeds that have already been treated with fipronil can be sown until Feb. 28. Fipronil is the fourth pesticide subjected to restrictions in the EU this year because of risks posed to bees. In April, the EC put a two-year ban on three neonicotinoid insecticides—clothianidin, imidacloprid, and thiamethoxam. The commission is expected to review all four restrictions within two years.