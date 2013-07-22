Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Graphene Stabs Cells

Pointy bits on the nanocarbon sheets pierce cell membranes, leading to complete uptake of the material

by Craig Bettenhausen
July 22, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Graphene flakes penetrate skin (from left), lung, and immune cells starting at sharp corners or protrusions.
An SEM image of a graphene flake stabbing human skin (from left), lung, and immune cells.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Graphene flakes penetrate skin (from left), lung, and immune cells starting at sharp corners or protrusions.

Graphene is one of the strongest materials ever measured, and researchers are racing to apply the atom-thick carbon sheets in commercial applications. But as is the case for many nanomaterials, graphene’s toxicity is not yet understood. Agnes B. Kane, Robert H. Hurt, and Huajian Gao of Brown University and coworkers now have some updated information. The researchers observed that sharp corners and edge protrusions on graphene flakes can pierce the membranes of skin, lung, and immune cells (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1222276110). Once the nanocarbon bits stab through the membranes, the graphene flakes can be sucked all the way into the interior of the cells, where they may trigger immune responses or disrupt cellular function and structure, the group reports. The team used fluorescence and electron microscopy to observe the behavior of the flakes and to provide data for computer models of the interactions. Kane envisions that the combined experimental and computational approach will enable development of graphene-based materials “with minimal adverse human health and environmental impacts.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Slicing Nanowires Into Nanocrystal Arrays
Membrane Proteins Caught On Camera
Toward a Predictive Model For Nanoparticle Toxicity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE