Almac Adds Pharma Development Capacity

Almac, a pharmaceutical services firm based in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, has expanded its pharmaceutical development service with the introduction of a non-current Good Manufacturing Practices formulation development facility and two analytical labs in Craigavon. The new facilities double the firm’s pharma development capacity. They provide the capability for lab-scale experiments featuring batch sizes ranging from less than 1 kg up to about 15 kg.
