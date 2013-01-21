Evonik Invests In Capacity, Cleantech

Evonik Industries will invest hundreds of millions of dollars to expand production of C4-based products. The firm will increase annual capacity of 1-butene in Marl, Germany, by 75,000 metric tons; butadiene production in Antwerp, Belgium, by 100,000 metric tons; and methyl tert-butyl ether in Marl and Antwerp by a total of 150,000 metric tons. The additional capacities are expected to come on-line in 2015. Separately, Evonik plans to invest in a cleantech venture capital fund run by Swiss firm Emerald Technology Ventures. The investment is aimed at providing Evonik with access to technologies in materials and specialty chemicals, the firm says.
