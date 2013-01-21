Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Reactive Oxygen Species Help Tadpoles Heal

Without the oxygen-containing compounds, which have traditionally been considered harmful to cells, tadpoles cannot regenerate amputated tails

by Lauren K. Wolf
January 21, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 3
Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Enrique Amaya
After having its tail amputated, a tadpole will regrow a new one.
Photo of a Xenopus laevis tadpole.
Credit: Courtesy of Enrique Amaya
After having its tail amputated, a tadpole will regrow a new one.

Reactive oxygen species (ROS) such as hydrogen peroxide have long been notorious for causing harm to cells. A new study, however, suggests that these compounds might not be so bad after all. A research team, led by Enrique Amaya of the University of Manchester, in England, has demonstrated that tadpoles need ROS to regenerate their tails (Nat. Cell Biol., DOI: 10.1038/ncb2659). Understanding how much ROS is good or bad for cells and how the tadpoles regulate ROS levels could help scientists eventually improve tissue healing and regeneration in humans, Amaya says. To show the importance of ROS, the researchers first genetically engineered tadpoles to produce a protein that shifts its fluorescence when oxidized by compounds like hydrogen peroxide. After they amputated the tadpoles’ tails, they found high concentrations of ROS in the regrowing tissue, as measured by fluorescence imaging. The team also demonstrated that tail regeneration can’t proceed without ROS. When the researchers exposed amputated tadpoles to both an antioxidant, which scavenges ROS, and compounds such as apocynin, which prevent the enzyme NADPH oxidase from generating ROS, tail regrowth was stunted.

Series of fluorescence images shows the regrowth, from two minutes post-amputation to six days post-amputation (left to right). During regrowth, the tadpole’s injured tissue contains high levels of reactive oxygen species (red is high level, blue is low)
Credit: Nat. Cell Biol.
The series shows (from left to right) what occurs two minutes post-amputation to six days post-amputation of a tadpole's tail. During regeneration, the injured adn regrowing tissue contains high levels of reactive oxygen species, as shown by fluroescence microscopy (red is highest level, and blue is lowest level).
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

