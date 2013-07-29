Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

No Fish Required For Omega-3 Fatty Acid

Engineered yeast produces high levels of eicosapentaenoic acid

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Omega-3 fatty acids such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are popular health supplements. EPA used in supplements is commonly extracted from marine fish, but that source is limited and not sustainable in the long term. Quinn Zhu and coworkers at DuPont have engineered Yarrowia lipolytica, a so-called oleaginous yeast that easily accumulates lipids, to produce large amounts of EPA (Nat. Biotechnol. 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nbt.2622). The researchers chose a metabolic pathway in which the first step is rate-limiting, in order to minimize the accumulation of intermediates. The team added genes for four enzymes to convert linoleic acid to EPA. They further increased the yield by disrupting the activity of peroxisomes, which are organelles involved in breaking down long-chain fatty acids. The best of the engineered strains produced EPA at levels as high as 56.6% of total fatty acids and 15% of dry cell weight. Y. lipolytica could be similarly engineered to create strains that produce fatty acids and lipids for other products such as biodiesel.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diet and microbiome conspire to modify epigenetics
Firms partner on proteins from grass
Microbial Duo Turns Cellulose Into Fuel

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE