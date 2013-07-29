Medina, Mendel Join For Natural Products

Fundación Medina and Mendel Biotechnology have teamed to develop natural-product-derived agricultural chemicals they call biostimulants. Medina is a Spanish nonprofit formed after Merck & Co. shut down natural products research in the country in 2008. California-based Mendel will screen microbial extracts from Medina’s culture collections with the goal of finding products that can improve crop performance. Biostimulants have an easier route to market than synthetic agricultural chemicals, Mendel notes.
