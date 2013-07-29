Monsanto Ditches GM Crops In Europe

Monsanto has dropped plans to introduce new genetically modified (GM) crops in Europe. The move follows years of resistance by the European Union to GM crops and Italy’s recent decision to unilaterally ban MON810, a GM corn from Monsanto. Monsanto’s turnaround follows BASF’s decision at the start of this year to relocate its biotech R&D operations from Germany to the U.S. because of European resistance to GM crops. Monsanto says it plans to invest several hundred million dollars in conventional crop activities in Europe over the next decade.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter