Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Watermelon Juice Wards Off Muscle Soreness

The drink, rich in the amino acid L-citrulline, helps prevent muscle soreness after hard exercise more effectively than a placebo

by Journal News and Community
August 5, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Watermelon juice, which contains L-citrulline, could be the next trendy sports drink.
A watermelon smoothie, garnished with mint.
Credit: Shutterstock
Watermelon juice, which contains L-citrulline, could be the next trendy sports drink.
[+]Enlarge
Line structure of l-citrulline.

Competitive athletes often swallow amino acid supplements to boost their performance and aid recovery from muscle fatigue. For the amino acid L-citrulline, a better way to reap its benefits may be to partake of a natural source—watermelons. A small study shows that drinking watermelon juice before a bout of hard exercise helps prevent muscle soreness the next day more effectively than a placebo beverage (J. Agric. Food Chem. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/jf400964r). Encarna Aguayo of the Technical University of Cartagena, in Spain, and her colleagues recruited seven men to participate in an intense stationary cycling test on three separate days. Before each test, the participants drank a half-liter of one of three beverages: natural watermelon juice containing about 1 g of L-citrulline, watermelon juice enriched to have 6 g of L-citrulline, or a fruity placebo drink without watermelon or L-citrulline. When the team monitored the athletes’ lactate levels in blood during exercise, they found no differences due to the beverages they imbibed. The day after drinking either watermelon juice, however, the men reported essentially no leg soreness. But the day after drinking the placebo, they reported feeling sore. Aguayo is now determining the optimal concentration of L-citrulline in watermelon juice that might help prevent muscle fatigue.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natto, a fermented soy dish, controls blood glucose
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Artificial sweetener triggers metabolic changes in rats
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bone hormone boosts exercise performance

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE