Codexis And Dyadic In Enzyme Dispute

Industrial enzyme firm Codexis has received notice from Dyadic International that it is in violation of the terms of its license for Dyadic’s C1 fungal expression technology. Codexis uses the licensed technology to make its CodeXyme cellulase enzymes, which are aimed at producing biofuels. Dyadic has threatened to terminate the agreement in 60 days if the companies do not come to terms. Codexis contends it is not in breach of the agreement. The firm developed the cellulase enzyme during a multiyear partnership with Shell, which now has a sublicense to the technology. Codexis is looking for a new partner and says the disagreement may interfere with those discussions.
