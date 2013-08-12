NIH Brokers Deal To Continue Use Of Key Cell Line

Scientists who use HeLa cells in their research now have a new set of guidelines to follow. The policy announced by NIH last week is designed to protect the privacy of the family of the late Henrietta Lacks, the woman from whom the cell line was derived in the 1950s, without her knowledge. Not only are HeLa cells the most widely used human cell line in research today, but the originator of the cells is well-known. As research has made possible whole-genome sequencing of this line, concern has arisen about the Lacks family’s privacy, given the potential to identify the family’s disease risk. Under the policy, researchers are asked to apply to NIH for access to the full genome sequence data from HeLa cells. Researchers who generate full genome sequence data from these cells are also expected to deposit their data into the NIH database. And all researchers who use HeLa genome data should acknowledge the Lacks family. NIH grantees will be required to abide by the policy, and all other researchers are being asked to follow it voluntarily.