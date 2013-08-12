Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

NIH Brokers Deal To Continue Use Of Key Cell Line

by Susan R. Morrissey
August 12, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Tom Deerinck
Scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic HeLa cell. HeLa cells vary in size from 15 to 20 μm.
Scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic HeLa cell using a Zeiss Merlin HR-SEM.
Credit: Tom Deerinck
Scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic HeLa cell. HeLa cells vary in size from 15 to 20 μm.

Scientists who use HeLa cells in their research now have a new set of guidelines to follow. The policy announced by NIH last week is designed to protect the privacy of the family of the late Henrietta Lacks, the woman from whom the cell line was derived in the 1950s, without her knowledge. Not only are HeLa cells the most widely used human cell line in research today, but the originator of the cells is well-known. As research has made possible whole-genome sequencing of this line, concern has arisen about the Lacks family’s privacy, given the potential to identify the family’s disease risk. Under the policy, researchers are asked to apply to NIH for access to the full genome sequence data from HeLa cells. Researchers who generate full genome sequence data from these cells are also expected to deposit their data into the NIH database. And all researchers who use HeLa genome data should acknowledge the Lacks family. NIH grantees will be required to abide by the policy, and all other researchers are being asked to follow it voluntarily.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE