U.K. Start-Up Gets Cash Injection

TVM Life Science Ventures, a Montreal-based venture capital firm, has invested in Ixchelsis. A British start-up, Ixchelsis plans to use the funds to take IX-01, an oxytocin antagonist for treating premature ejaculation, to proof-of-concept stage. Ixchelsis was founded in 2011 by former Pfizer executive Gary Muirhead following the pharma giant’s closure of most of its R&D site in Sandwich, England. Three other former Pfizer scientists also work for Ixchelsis. IX-01 was discovered by Pfizer.
