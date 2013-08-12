Versalis To Build Italian Resins Plant

Versalis, the chemical arm of the Italian oil giant Eni, plans to build a plant in Priolo, Sicily, to make hydrocarbon resins for products including adhesives, inks, coatings, and rubber. Versalis will use technology developed by Neville Venture, a joint venture between U.S.-based Neville Chemical and GTC, a petrochemical technology firm. The project is intended to make the most of raw materials from Eni’s ethylene cracker in Priolo. Versalis says the European market for the resins is promising.
