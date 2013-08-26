Evotec Extends Deal With Jain Foundation

Evotec and Bellevue, Wash.-based Jain Foundation have expanded a collaboration in which Evotec is developing assays and screening technologies to support the development of a therapy for muscular dystrophy. “We are excited to be moving toward screening compound libraries with Evotec,” says Plavi Mittal, CEO of Jain Foundation, a nonprofit group. The agreement advances efforts to find a cure for muscular dystrophy. The two organizations began working together in 2012.
