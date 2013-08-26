Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Lyme Disease Skyrockets

Public Health: Some 300,000 cases of tick-borne illness occur each year in the U.S., 10 times previous estimates

by Britt E. Erickson
August 26, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Scott Bauer/USDA
Deer ticks are vectors for Lyme and other diseases.
Photo of an adult deer tick, Ixodes scapularis.
Credit: Scott Bauer/USDA
Deer ticks are vectors for Lyme and other diseases.

The Lyme disease epidemic in the U.S. is worse—much worse—than doctors and public health officials have feared. Last year, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported some 30,000 cases of Lyme disease. That number has exploded to an estimated 300,000 cases of Lyme annually, the agency reported last week. It’s not that the disease suddenly spread, but that it’s been undercounted in the past.

Scientists have long suspected that Lyme disease, the number one vector-borne illness in the U.S., is significantly underreported. “We know that routine surveillance only gives us part of the picture and that the true number of illnesses is much greater,” says Paul S. Mead, chief of epidemiology and surveillance activity for CDC’s Lyme disease program. Previous estimates of disease incidence have been based only on cases reported by doctors.

For its new estimate, CDC analyzed data from three ongoing studies. The first study involves 22 million medical insurance claims, the second relies on test results from clinical laboratories, and the third uses self-reported cases of Lyme disease from a survey of the general public.

CDC’s new estimate doesn’t surprise Lyme disease researchers. “It is generally accepted in epidemiology that only about 10% of cases are reported for almost any disease,” says Durland Fish, a professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and an expert on tick-borne illnesses.

Still, some scientists say solid estimates on the number of Lyme disease cases can be especially difficult. Diagnostic tests have a high rate of false negatives, particularly in the early stage of infection.

Left untreated, Lyme disease can be physically debilitating and cause severe neurological problems.

The actual number of Lyme disease cases in the U.S. is likely to be even higher than 300,000 per year, says David Roth, cochairman of the Tick-Borne Disease Alliance, a nonprofit group dedicated to increased funding for research on tick-borne illnesses. “It depends on how you define the illness,” he says, adding that several tick-borne diseases similar to Lyme also go undiagnosed.

Research should focus on controlling the tick population, Fish says, because “it would not only reduce Lyme disease, but it would reduce all of the other tick-borne diseases as well.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Long-term study links air pollution exposure to dementia risk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests questioned
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Test may underestimate lead levels in children’s blood

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE