Pharmstandard To Buy Singapore API Maker

Pharmstandard, Russia’s largest pharmaceutical firm, is set to acquire Bever Pharmaceutical, a Singapore-based manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, for $590 million from Bristley Enterprises. Bristley is owned by Pharmstandard non-executive-board member Alexander Shuster. Pharmstandard says the acquisition will provide it with a long-term, fixed-cost supply of key APIs for two of its leading over-the-counter products and increase profits for the firm’s OTC business, which it plans to spin off into a separate company.
