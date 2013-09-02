Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Lyme Disease Dilemma

September 2, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Thank you for the series of articles on Lyme disease. I live in New Jersey and have suffered not only from Lyme disease but also from a lack of concern by the health care industry. A 1998 study found that 43 of 100 ticks collected in western New Jersey carried the bacterium that causes Lyme disease. If you are bitten by a tick in New Jersey or other endemic regions, chances are high that you will be exposed to Lyme disease.

Without a definitive test for the disease, many cases go untreated. “Diagnosing Ancient Disease” notes that paleomicrobiologists were able to determine that the 5,300-year-old Tyrolean iceman suffered from Lyme disease (C&EN, May 20, page 32). But “Taking Aim at Lyme Disease” states, “The current test [for Lyme disease] has many shortfalls” (C&EN, June 24, page 10; see C&EN, July 1, following page 56).

The current test relies on measuring the level of antibodies humans produce in response to exposure to the Lyme organism. However, if the body’s immune response is weak, not only are the antibodies not produced in detectable levels, but the disease’s characteristic bull’s-eye rash does not form, making diagnosis and treatment very difficult. Most insurance companies are not willing to pay for treatment without a definitive diagnosis.

The major drug companies have little incentive to develop vaccines or better tests for Lyme disease. As the June 24 article points out, these are high-risk, low-profit ventures. Because arthritis is an outcome of delayed treatment of Lyme disease, sales of prescription drugs for arthritis pain would fall if the prevention and treatment of Lyme disease improved. I am not blaming the drug companies—they are acting in the best interests of their shareholders.

This is where the U.S. government has to step in and support more research into the prevention and detection of Lyme disease. Lyme disease research is severely underfunded when compared with other less prevalent diseases.

Stephen J. McGovern
Mantua, N.J.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US FDA allows sales of rapid Ebola test
Zika, Bial, And Theranos
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA Warns Of Fake Ebola Drugs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE