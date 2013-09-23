Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Disease Groups Form Broad Partnerships

by Lisa M. Jarvis
September 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University have joined to improve the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. Under the pact, Knight Director Brian Druker will lead a team of universities and companies in the analysis of cancer cell samples from 900 AML patients. LLS will provide $8.2 million for the three-year project, which the partners hope will yield new drug targets and novel drug combinations. In a separate disease advocacy partnership, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research has launched the Parkinson’s Disease Research Tools Consortium. Seven industry partners will work with the nonprofit to better understand existing tools such as preclinical models and cell lines.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Exscientia, MD Anderson to try AI in cancer research
$24 million slated for Parkinson’s research
Celgene aligns with four cancer centers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE