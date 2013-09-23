Disease Groups Form Broad Partnerships

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University have joined to improve the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. Under the pact, Knight Director Brian Druker will lead a team of universities and companies in the analysis of cancer cell samples from 900 AML patients. LLS will provide $8.2 million for the three-year project, which the partners hope will yield new drug targets and novel drug combinations. In a separate disease advocacy partnership, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research has launched the Parkinson’s Disease Research Tools Consortium. Seven industry partners will work with the nonprofit to better understand existing tools such as preclinical models and cell lines.
