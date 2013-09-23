France Foments Another Revolution

French President François Hollande plans to invest $4.7 billion across 34 key industrial sectors to kick-start what he says will be the country’s “third industrial revolution.” The plan will underpin long-term economic growth in the country and create 470,000 industrial jobs, he says. Sectors being targeted include biotechnology, electric cars, green chemistry, biomaterials, and nanotechnology. Exactly how much the government will invest in each sector, and when, has yet to be disclosed.
