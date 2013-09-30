Arkema To Close French Facility

Arkema plans to close its facility in Chauny, northern France, in March 2014. The site produces the plasticizer dioctyl phthalate, the food chemical fumaric acid, and phthalic anhydride, which is used to make polyurethanes and polyester resins. The site, with 71 employees, has been losing money for a number of years because of a decline in demand, the firm says. Arkema has informed its workers about the planned closure but has given no assurances that they will be retained within the company.
