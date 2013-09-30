Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

Earwax Tells A Whale Of A Story

Researchers establish a technique for creating a lifetime profile of cetacean pollutant exposure and hormone levels

by Craig Bettenhausen
September 30, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 39
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Each new layer of a whale’s earwax plug wraps around the previous one, as shown in this diagram (top) and image (bottom); changes in color caused by migration and diet patterns allow six-month monitoring precision.
Diagram of whale ear with image of earwax sample.
The earwax of some whales builds up in layers continuously over their lifetimes. This phenomenon has been used to age the animals, much like tree rings. Sascha Usenko and Stephen J. Trumble of Baylor University have taken this tracking method a step further by tracing the concentrations of pollutants and hormones trapped in a blue whale’s earwax plug over time (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1311418110). For Trumble, one of the most interesting findings is that testosterone spiked at around nine years of age, indicating the onset of sexual maturity, and the stress hormone cortisol spiked shortly thereafter. “Being a male, you can sort of say, ‘That makes sense,’ ” he says. “You’re roughing it up with the big guys out there and trying to mate; you can understand a spike in the stress hormone.” Going forward, the team will study earwax plugs in museum collections as well as from sources such as the ship collision that felled this blue whale. The team anticipates that the technique will fundamentally transform assessment of human impact on whales and their ecosystems.

