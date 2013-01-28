Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

ACS Award For Creative Work In Synthetic Organic Chemistry

by Alex Scott
January 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Carreira
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Erick Carreira
Erick M. Carreira, professor of organic chemistry at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zürich.
Credit: Courtesy of Erick Carreira

Sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. LLC

Erick M. Carreira, 49, has been recognized for contributions to synthetic organic chemistry, creative development of new methods, total synthesis of natural products, and use of synthesis to probe biology.

“What is extraordinary about his work is his versatility and breadth of science,” says Steven V. Ley, a professor of organic chemistry at Cambridge University. “Everything he touches seems to develop into a new area. This is in part due to his depth of understanding of the mechanistic processes under way but equally it is his appreciation of the synthetic relevance of his work to tackle very difficult—often unsolved—synthesis problems,” Ley says.

Carreira, a U.S. national, was born in Havana, Cuba, and studied extensively in the U.S. before moving to Europe in 1998 to take up his current position as professor of organic chemistry at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich (ETH).

Carreira “has defined the frontier of organic synthesis” since beginning his career in 1993, according to Scott E. Denmark, Reynold C. Fuson Professor of Chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). Since Carreira’s move to ETH, “his trajectory has been nothing short of spectacular,” adds Denmark, with whom Carreira studied as an undergraduate at UIUC.

Carreira’s research program focuses on the asymmetric synthesis of biologically active and stereochemically complex natural products. Drawing from organometallic chemistry, coordination chemistry, and molecular recognition, Carreira’s group is developing catalytic and stoichiometric reagents for asymmetric stereocontrol. More recently, he has initiated a program in the chemical biology of natural products, studying their relevance in human medicine.

Among his achievements, Carreira has developed an excellent asymmetric titanium-based Lewis acid catalyst, a highly atom-economical catalytic asymmetric addition of alkynes to aldehydes, a new chiral diene ligand and its application to catalytic asymmetric reactions, and many excellent total syntheses of biologically significant complex natural products, says Masakatsu Shibasaki, representative director of the Microbial Chemistry Research Foundation and an emeritus professor at the University of Tokyo.

Carreira’s work on the development of oxetanes, meanwhile, has contributed much to medicinal chemistry with the development of promising molecules for drug discovery.

Ley rates Carreira’s work with Roche chemists on the use of oxetanes to be equal to the very best in the world. “He has completely overturned our preconceptions of these structures such that virtually all pharmaceutical companies now have programs in this area,” Ley says.

After obtaining a B.S. degree in 1984 from UIUC, Carreira secured a Ph.D. degree in 1990 from Harvard University under the supervision of David A. Evans. After carrying out postdoctoral work with Peter B. Dervan at California Institute of Technology through late 1992, he joined Caltech’s faculty as an assistant professor of chemistry. He was promoted to associate professor in the spring of 1996 and to full professor a year later.

Carreira will present the award address before the ACS Division of Organic Chemistry.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry: Brian M. Stoltz
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
David MacMillan Wins Molecular Design Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2014 Arthur C. Cope Early Career Scholars Award: Seth Herzon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE