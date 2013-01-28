Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

French Project Promotes Open Access

by Britt E. Erickson
January 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Centre for Direct Scientific Communication, a unit within the French government’s National Centre for Scientific Research, is planning to launch a series of open-access journals in the coming months using unpublished content from preprint servers such as Cornell University’s arXiv and the French equivalent, HAL. Editorial boards of these epijournals, as they are called, will organize the peer review of the articles, and the journals will provide links to the peer-reviewed work on the preprint servers. The idea is to provide an alternative platform for peer reviewing research articles, eliminating the need for commercial publishers. Authors will retain copyright on their work, and they will not be asked to sign restrictive agreements. The initiative is funded by the French government to add value to preprint servers and to implement free access to electronic versions of peer-reviewed research articles. The ­Episciences.org​ project will start with journals in mathematics, but it is expected to eventually host journals in all scientific fields.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE