Ineos Scales Back Vinyls In Europe

Ineos says it will close a polyvinyl chloride plant in Runcorn, England; reconfigure a vinyl chloride plant in Runcorn to produce ethylene dichloride; and accelerate its planned closure of a mercury-cell chlorine facility in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. Ineos cites weak European demand for polyvinyl chloride as the reason behind the capacity cuts. The firm says it expects to make the changes without laying off any employees. The company will continue to produce polyvinyl chloride in Newton Aycliffe, England.
