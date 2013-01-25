Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nations Strike Mercury Deal

Pollution: International treaty aims to cut use, releases of neurotoxic metal

by Britt E. Erickson
January 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Steiner
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images/Newscom
Photo of Achim Steiner, UNEP Executive Director addresses a press conference on January 10, 2013 in Nairobi, Kenya, where he said that mercury, which exists in various forms remains a global threat to human health and the environment.
Credit: Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images/Newscom

After four years of negotiations, more than 140 countries, including the U.S., have agreed on a set of legally binding rules to control mercury pollution. The treaty was finalized on Jan. 19 at the end of a six-day meeting of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in Geneva. It is the first global effort aimed at reducing the use of mercury in a range of products, processes, and industries.

The “complex and often all-night sessions” in Geneva “laid the foundations for a global response to a pollutant whose notoriety has been recognized for well over a century,” UNEP Executive Director Achim Steiner said at the close of the meeting. But environmental groups said the agreement did not go far enough.

Called the Minamata Convention on Mercury, after a city in Japan that endured one of the world’s worst cases of industrial mercury poisoning, the treaty will require coal-fired power plants, industrial boilers, and other large industrial facilities to control mercury emissions using the best available technology. The treaty officially goes into force once 50 countries have ratified it, and new facilities will have five years after that to comply with the rules. Existing facilities will have 10 years.

The treaty will also ban by 2020 the use of mercury in many products, including batteries, switches, some compact fluorescent lamps, soaps and cosmetics, and thermometers. Mercury in dental amalgams will be “phased down.” Mercury-based preservatives used in vaccines, however, are exempt from the treaty.

The agreement is being hailed as a victory by government and industry officials. But some environmental groups say it will do little to reduce mercury pollution.

“If implemented, the new mercury treaty might slow the rate of increasing mercury levels, but greater political commitment will be needed to actually reduce mercury pollution,” says Joe DiGangi, senior science and technical adviser for the International POPs Elimination Network (IPEN), a global network of nongovernmental organizations working to reduce persistent organic pollutants.

IPEN and other environmental groups are criticizing the treaty for stopping short of banning the use of mercury in artisanal and small-scale gold mining. Such mining practices have surpassed coal-fired power plants as the largest source of mercury emissions to air, according to a UNEP report released in the run-up to the meeting.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
High levels of dioxins in eggs laid in Ghana linked to flame retardants in electronic waste
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Countries Ink Mercury Pact

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE