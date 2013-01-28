Scottish Fund Targets Life Sciences

Rock Spring Ventures, a Scottish venture capital firm, has commitments for more than half of an $80 million investment fund intended to support young life sciences firms in the U.K. Rock Spring says the sector is “under-ventured.” It is particularly interested in investing in start-ups, including university spin-offs, that are developing treatments for major diseases or advancing health care delivery. The fund’s contributors include the Universities of Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.
