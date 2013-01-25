Stinging Attack On Bee Study

The agrochemical companies Syngenta and Bayer are attacking a study by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) that investigated the cause of bee population decline in Europe. The study finds that the neonicotinoid insecticides clothianidin, imidacloprid, and thiamethoxam, which target the nervous systems of insects, are implicated in bee population decline in Europe—or at least can’t be ruled out as a cause.

“This report is unworthy of EFSA and of its scientists,” said John Atkin, chief operating officer of Syngenta, the world’s largest agricultural chemicals firm. “It is obvious to us that EFSA has found itself under political pressure to produce a hurried and inadequate risk assessment. Their report, compiled in under three months, has not taken account of the comprehensive scientific studies that preceded the launch of neonicotinoids and many years of extensive monitoring in the field.”

Herman Fontier, head of the authority’s pesticides unit, countered on BBC radio that Atkin’s accusation of political influence is “totally nonsensical” and that his claim of a rush job is “not relevant or true.” Other studies, including those by British and French scientists published last year in the journal Science, also link neonicotinoids to bee population decline.

Bayer and Syngenta acknowledge that bee populations are in decline but say it is not caused by neonicotinoids. “In reality, the main consensus reached when evaluating the scientific research in this area is that poor bee health and colony losses are caused by multiple factors, the parasitic varroa mite being the key issue,” Bayer said. The firm has offered to help address gaps in knowledge about the bee problem that the study identified.

The European Commission and European Union member states aren’t obligated to act on the food safety authority’s findings but could use them to guide legislation. The Environmental Protection Agency acknowledges that honeybees are in decline in the U.S. as well but cites a lack of evidence linking neonicotinoids to the population reductions.