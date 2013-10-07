Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Jet Lag Peptide Vital To Travel Recovery

The neuropeptide vasopressin is key to readjusting the body’s internal clock, studies in mice show

by Lauren K. Wolf
October 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

When people take long airplane flights, their bodies generally take a day to readjust for every time zone crossed. It turns out that mice, too, follow this rule of thumb for jet lag recovery. Both rodents and humans are slaves to their internal 24-hour molecular clocks, or circadian rhythms, which regulate sleep and activity patterns. Researchers in Japan, however, have freed mice from the negative effects of time-zone shifts. The group, led by Hitoshi Okamura of Kyoto University, made rodents jet-lag-proof by genetically engineering their brains to lack a pair of receptor proteins, V1a and V1b, that typically bind the neuropeptide vasopressin. When the scientists shifted the animals’ usual light-dark cycle ahead by eight hours, the mice adjusted both their activity and body temperature cycles in less than half the time that their nonengineered counterparts did (Science 2013, DOI: 10.1126/sci​ence.1238599). The researchers suggest the finding might one day lead to treatments for frequent travelers and sleep-disrupted shift workers, who are at elevated risk for cancer and other diseases. Vasopressin, though, regulates blood vessel constriction and water retention in the body, so targeting it directly may prove difficult.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Calcium Channel May Be Therapeutic Target For Preterm Labor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protecting The Brain With Hibernation
Young Blood Rejuvenates Old Mice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE