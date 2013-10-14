Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Inventory Of Nanotech Products Getting Revamped

by Britt E. Erickson
October 14, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

One of the most cited inventories of nanotechnology-based consumer products is getting an overhaul. The database is the Consumer Product Inventory hosted by the Project on Emerging Nanotechnologies at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. Containing information about more than 1,000 manufacturer-identified nanotech products, it has not been updated since 2011, when funding for the project lapsed. “It will have a completely new look and a lot more features,” says Todd Kuiken, senior program associate with the Wilson Center’s Science & Technology Innovation Program. Researchers at Virginia Tech’s Institute for Critical Technology & Applied Science (ICTAS) are providing funding and some of the data for the upgrade, Kuiken says. The team of researchers, led by Matthew Hull, a program manager of research for the nano-bio interface and nanoscale science and engineering at ICTAS, is generating scientific information related to the environmental impacts of nanotech-based products throughout their life cycle. Data from that research, including potential exposure pathways, will be incorporated into the product inventory. Other experts will also be able to submit data to the inventory via an online log-in feature.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Report Identifies Gaps In Nanomaterial Safety
New Strategy For Nanotech Safety
California Recommends Green Chemistry Strategy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE